Lubbock entertainment news in brief

A special 40th anniversary screening of "Stripes" is scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Movies 16 Lubbock, 5721 58th St. When John Winger (Bill Murray) loses his job, his car, his apartment and his girlfriend — all in one day — he decides he has only one option: volunteer for the army. And he talks his friend Russell (Harold Ramis) into enlisting with him. Where else, they figure, can they help save the world for democracy... and meet girls!