————— 541 FPUS55 KMSO 290933. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.