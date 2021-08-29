Cancel
Aiken County, SC

Helping Hands introduces program offering support to teen mothers in Aiken County

By Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
 5 days ago

Aug. 29—A local nonprofit is partnering with Fact Forward to offer a program supporting teen mothers in Aiken County. Helping Hands Inc., a nonprofit founded by a group of Aiken citizens in 1973, is debuting a new evidence-based intervention program, Adult Identity Mentoring 4 Teen Moms (AIM4TM), that reduces rapid repeat pregnancies, increases consistent contraceptive use, and promotes economic stability among young mothers.

