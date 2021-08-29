Cancel
Students returning to school at a time the COVID delta variant is dominant, but officials hope masks will make a difference

By Melissa Hanson, masslive.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Children across Massachusetts are getting ready to step into new classrooms alongside new peers and teachers, though one thing is carrying over from last year: masks. Education officials this week made it official that K-12 public schools in Massachusetts will require mask-wearing until at least Oct. 1, a decision that changed course from plans announced earlier this summer when the state’s COVID-19 rates remained low and mask policies were left up to towns and cities.

