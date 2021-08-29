Students returning to school at a time the COVID delta variant is dominant, but officials hope masks will make a difference

DENVER (CBS4)– Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s most recent list of COVID-19 outbreaks released Wednesday, Aug. 25, shows Douglas and Mesa counties each have four schools with outbreaks. Adams and Jefferson counties each have one. (credit: CBS) Teachers in Douglas County are saying in light of this information, they want to stay in their classrooms and hope their students and parents will do what it takes to have a normal school year. “Schools being open and in-person is the best place for students to be,” says Douglas County Federation President Kevin DiPasquale. The union represents the district’s teachers. While...