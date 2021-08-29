Cancel
Obituaries

Shelby Avadeen Cox

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby Avadeen Cox, 84, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 27, 2021. Shelby was raised in Oak Glen community near Chimney Top Mountain. She attended Fall Branch School and Sullivan West High. She also attended nursing school at Holston Valley. Shelby worked at Rental Uniform in Kingsport and retired from Brookside Medical in Kingsport where she was a billing clerk. Shelby was faithful to her church, Liberty Freewill Baptist, as long as her health allowed and then watched several different church services through her Facebook account. She was an avid user of Facebook and kept up with her large family this way.

