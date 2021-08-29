Relic of a revered guide

Palm Springs is a desert oasis unlike any other. Set in the Coachella Valley at the foot of several mountain ranges, this modern and vibrant city is just a two-hour drive (or short flight) from Los Angeles. For more than half a century, Palm Springs has been a playground for Hollywood celebrities—Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Elizabeth Taylor all visited here often. In the early 20th century, health nuts made their way to Palm Springs because of the city’s dry heat and luxurious resort hotels. Today, there is a thriving gay community, an eclectic food and drinks scene, and endless outdoor activities. Palm Springs is also home to one of the largest collections of mid-century modern architecture in the world. The weather is usually warm and sunny, so come prepared to relax and enjoy yourself when not taking part in the city’s many cultural activities.