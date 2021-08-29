Relic of a revered guide
Adirondack Experience acquires pistol of legendary Long Laker Mitchell Sabattis. It was the golden age of Adirondack sport. The lakes were full of trout, the woods full of deer. The carnage of the Civil War was over. Urban men (and a few women), many of whom barely knew one end of a rifle from the other, set out for the spectacular lakes of the central plateau. They hunted and fished, and they lounged around the fire in front of a bark lean-to.www.adirondackexplorer.org
