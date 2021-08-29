Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saranac Lake, NY

Relic of a revered guide

adirondackexplorer.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdirondack Experience acquires pistol of legendary Long Laker Mitchell Sabattis. It was the golden age of Adirondack sport. The lakes were full of trout, the woods full of deer. The carnage of the Civil War was over. Urban men (and a few women), many of whom barely knew one end of a rifle from the other, set out for the spectacular lakes of the central plateau. They hunted and fished, and they lounged around the fire in front of a bark lean-to.

www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
Saranac Lake, NY
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Saranac Lake, NY
City
Raquette Lake, NY
City
Long Lake, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relic#Native Americans#Eastern#Sebattis#Colt Navy#Adkx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Entertainment Guide

The Two Rivers Gallery at 226 McLeod Street in Big Timber hosts the “Dog and Pony Show” by Shirle Wempner and “Meander” by Robert Spannring. The shows open Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Wine, hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments served. The shows will continue until Sept. 15.
Lifestyleadirondackexplorer.org

A ride through history

Grasse River rail trail offers a trip through historic terrain. One of my favorite images of Adirondack history is the circa 1912 Laying the Rails – Emporium R.R. Cranberry Lake. The track undulates through the forest into the distance like waves on water and looks more like an early roller coaster than a railroad. I imagine those loggers riding those bumps like a ride at the fair, though I know the work was hard and dangerous.
Essex, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Bill Amadon: Artist, trail builder, stewardship coordinator

Birthplace: Gloversville (raised in Piseco). Occupation: Stewardship coordinator for Champlain Area Trails; registered outdoor guide; artist. Accomplishments: Built sustainable trails, and achieved childhood goal of creating paintings that look almost like photographs. A favorite trail: I was always very partial to Hurricane Mountain Trail. You get views, if you look...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
outsidemagazine

The Unexpected Joys of a Shabby Wildflower Guide

I first heard of the book seven years ago from Jack Turner, a bioregional essayist and retired Exum Mountain Guide living in Wyoming, at the foot of the Teton Range. He was talking about Henry David Thoreau—specifically, how climate scientists utilize Thoreau’s two-million-word journal from the 1850s as a reference, a kind of before-shit-hit-the-fan baseline, because it so dutifully and meticulously documents the arrivals and departures of birds, buds, ice, and the like. Turner riffed for a while on phenology, the study of cyclic and seasonal phenomena, and the ecophilosopher Paul Shepard, who claimed it was “what the mature naturalist finally comes to…a deeper understanding and a more refined sense of mystery.” Then he enthusiastically recommended A Field Guide to Rocky Mountain Wildflowers, published in 1963, written by John Craighead, Frank Craighead Jr., and Ray Davis.
williamsbu.edu

Guides by Subject

English, Languages, & Oral Communications Tutorial (4min) Christian Ministries Library Guide video (2:47min) Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

Most of our injury was humiliation, but still

Alright, it was supposed to be “moderate,” my guidebook also promising a trail hiked by Nathaniel Hawthorne, Oliver Wendell Holmes and Herman Melville. Importantly, a trail with an 800-foot elevation gain. But as I studied the large, plastic-shielded map at the trailhead a middle-aged, baseball cap-wearing man approached and said,
Palm Springs, CAvisitpalmsprings.com

Visitor Guides

Palm Springs is a desert oasis unlike any other. Set in the Coachella Valley at the foot of several mountain ranges, this modern and vibrant city is just a two-hour drive (or short flight) from Los Angeles. For more than half a century, Palm Springs has been a playground for Hollywood celebrities—Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Elizabeth Taylor all visited here often. In the early 20th century, health nuts made their way to Palm Springs because of the city’s dry heat and luxurious resort hotels. Today, there is a thriving gay community, an eclectic food and drinks scene, and endless outdoor activities. Palm Springs is also home to one of the largest collections of mid-century modern architecture in the world. The weather is usually warm and sunny, so come prepared to relax and enjoy yourself when not taking part in the city’s many cultural activities.
Keene, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Rangers assist exhausted hikers on Cascade, Marcy trail

On Aug. 24 at 12:20 p.m., Forest Ranger Black responded to a report of a 70-year-old woman from New York City suffering from exhaustion on the trail to Cascade Mountain. At 1:35 p.m., Ranger Black reached the hiker’s location and determined she could walk back to the trailhead. At 2:50 p.m., the Ranger and hiker were out of the woods and the hiker declined further medical care.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

A relic from the 19th century: Telescope offers views off Virginia Beach shore

When volunteers recently cleaned out the Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum’s attic, they noticed a long wooden box with metal clasps tucked behind a ship’s propeller and a teak table. Inside the box, they found a relic of maritime history still in working order: A 5-foot-long single lens terrestrial telescope used locally more than 100 years ago. On Fridays, it’s displayed on the museum’s ...
Lake Placid, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Rail and trail: Your questions answered

State agencies give project updates on the Lake Placid/Tupper Lake rail trail, and rail rehab from Big Moose to Tupper. Editor’s note: Explorer contributor Tim Rowland touched base with representatives from New York state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Transportation on how two simultaneous projects are coming along: The rehabilitation of the rail line between Big Moose and Tupper Lake and the creation of a trail connecting Tupper Lake and Lake Placid on the former rail bed.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
North Dallas Gazette

Two great works on Black American history to check out now

History, they say, repeats itself. Look back a few hundred years, and you can see corresponding events, world-wide and through time. Parallels are interesting to spot; some people might even take them as a warning, so that atrocities, inhumanities, and just plain wrong things don’t happen again. And sometimes, as in these two books, just learning about historical events can be an eye-opening thing…

Comments / 0

Community Policy