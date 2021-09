KINGSPORT - Margaret Haynie, age 90 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021 at The Village at Allandale following a period of declining health. Due to Covid 19 the family will have a private family service. If you would like to attend the burial you may meet at East Lawn Memorial Park at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.