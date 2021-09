CHURCH HILL – Hal David Johnston, 70, went to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, August 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10: 15 AM to go in procession or meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.