CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:. On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at about 8:46 p.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received an emergency phone call about a person who had been hit by a motor vehicle in the 2900 block of Thornton Street. The 911 caller relayed the motor vehicle had fled from the scene. Officers were dispatched to the location of the crash involving the pedestrian. During this, a Clovis Fire Department Ambulance enroute to an unrelated call was travelling south on Thornton Street, when they came upon a deceased person on the west side of Thornton Street.