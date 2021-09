Street League‘s Salt Lake City Finals went off last weekend, and we had the ultra-precise stylings of Chase Gabor there to capture all the action. He put together this rad edit of some of the prelim skating, Men’s and Women’s, but Chase wanted to make sure we mentioned that he always stays a little farther away from the skaters when he’s filming—you know, so as not to distract them… It can be pretty intimidating when THE Chase Gabor (of the Chicago Gabors) is filming your tricks. Good job, Chase!