Guest Column: Too often for-profit charters fall short on student success and transparency

Like many parents across America, I watched the struggles of students, parents and teachers as the Covid-19 lockdown forced schools to adapt and find new ways of keeping their students engaged and on track. I saw the results of that evolution as well: social isolation, depression, stress, disengagement, as well as massive teacher burnout as educators struggled with inadequate technology under mounting pressure to produce results. For years, districts and their special interests told anyone who would listen that they could do online learning better and cheaper than charter schools.