Guest Column: Too often for-profit charters fall short on student success and transparency

Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s public schools provide the foundation for economic opportunity and mobility for individuals in every zip code across America and are vital to our nation’s economic success and ability to compete globally. Yet, our public school students and local communities are being intentionally undermined by for-profit charter school corporations and the politicians that support them. While some charter schools can point to student success, oversight, accountability, and adherence to federal civil rights law are uneven at best, particularly in Florida.

