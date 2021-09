Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he wants more from Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison. Bielsa was speaking after their 2-2 draw with Everton. He said, "It's a question that comes with the answer included in the sense that they're not producing what they can with regards to the quality that they have. Firpo is a highly-technical player and he has an explosiveness to move and that should mix well with Harrison's characteristics, but we can't think that the [relationship] between them is going to happen rapidly and spontaneously.