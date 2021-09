Cryptocurrency is a digital currency in which its transactions are monitored by a system using cryptography as opposed to a central authority like traditional banks. As its popularity grows, cryptocurrency will find its way into many traditional forms of money lending, including loans. In crypto lending, a sum of cryptocurrency is used as collateral. You pledge a certain amount of your cryptocurrency assets to receive the loan, then over time, you pay it back. Unlike traditional loans, you can gain access to your funds in as little as a couple of hours.