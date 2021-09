Sibanye Stillwater reported 1H21 results on Thursday (26 August), with the company recording very strong earnings growth, which was driven by a recovery in SA gold volumes (+29% YoY) and higher SA platinum group metals (PGM) prices and volumes (+42% YoY). Gold now accounts for a very small part of the business at 15% of revenue (see Figure 3) and 6% of adjusted EBITDA (see Figure 3) in 1H21, respectively. Group 1H21 profit more than doubled to R25.32bn vs R9.73bn in 1H20 and was above the previous high of R20.89bn, which was achieved in 2H20. Normalised earnings of R24.41bn soared 176% YoY. Increased output, at its SA PGM and gold operations, reflects a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 disruptions experienced in 2020, although production at the Group’s US PGM operations were flat. Gross debt was reduced by 44% YoY to R15.9bn at the end of June (vs R28.14bn as at 1H20).