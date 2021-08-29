Cancel
Crypto wallets: An important battlefront to gain wallet share and mind share

By Nitin Gaur
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital wallets are software constructs that mimic physical wallets and provide the functionality of storing, using and categorizing payment instruments. The journey of digital wallets started with payments and morphed to other forms of stubs such as digital passes, tickets and boarding passes. However, crypto wallets attempt to redefine the digital wallet landscape as something more than safe storage of payment and crypto instruments.

