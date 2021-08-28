The Great Season 2 Release Date: Everything We Know
Created by Tony McNamara based on his own play, ‘The Great’ is a hilarious historical comedy-drama made with care and anachronisms. However, the anachronisms are deliberate since its original network has described the show as Hulu as ‘anti-historical.’ The story is loosely based on the life of Russian empress Catherine the Great. The series follows Catherine II from her humble upbringing to the longest-reigning Russian monarch.thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0