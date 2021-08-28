The Great Season 2 Release Date: Everything We Know

Selena Gomez is undoubtedly one busy woman. The 29-year-old always has a project (or 10) in the works, and she shows no signs of slowing down. On her website, music, film, fashion, and other endeavors are well documented, but what we're most eager about is the upcoming season of "Selena + Chef." Crave explains that the show was originally designed in a socially distanced fashion, premiering in the summer of 2020. Gomez's guest chefs connected with her via video chat and the two seasons that aired on HBO were extremely successful. Now, fans are impatiently waiting for the third season of "Selena + Chef" to premiere.