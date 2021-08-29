Gail Louise Hills

After a several year battle with kidney disease, Gail passed away in Yakima, WA on August 17, 2021. She was born March 28, 1942, in Spokane, to Irma (Larson) and Reid Wallingford and was a member of the first graduating class of Shadle Park High School. After attending WSU for a year, she married Gary Hills in August 1961. They began their married life in Chicago but returned to the Northwest to raise their family, settling in Walla Walla in 1968. A career opportunity for Gary in the early 1990s brought them to the Tri-Cities, and then finally to Yakima for her last few years.