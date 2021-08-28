Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Cake House Vista is Hosting a Grand Opening!

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r93Rm_0bgHTJcd00
The Cake House Vista Invites the Public for a Slice of Cake! (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cake House Vista hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 26 th, and is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration. TCH invites any customer aged 21 and older to attend. Customers who bring in a past purchase receipt will receive 20% off their order. All new customers receive 30% off their first purchase. Honoring those who have served in the military, all veterans receive 20% Discount, and all Seniors 65 and older receive a 10% Discount.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005423/en/

“Yesterday was a historical day for us at the Vista store. Having the City Council and Chamber of Commerce come and kickoff the reopening of the facility with a ribbon cutting is amazing,“ General Manager, Brian McWilliams said. “This shows we have finally made it to the next chapter in recreational cannabis sales. Some of us have put in blood, sweat, tears, and endless hours to get here.”

The Cake House will offer light refreshments and has fun planned all day. Come grab your Cake swag and check out the brand discounts and specials. The team is excited to meet the Vista community and this store is hiring!

The flagship Cake House store in Wildomar is set to open by September 1st.

The Cake House invites guests from Vista, Riverside County, and the surrounding area to visit and discover why this chain of stores will be the icing on the cake!

You can find The Cake House Vista at 1275 S Santa Fe Ave Suite 101, Vista, CA 92083!

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005423/en/

CONTACT: Yvette Adams

(619) 343-3114

yvette@cakeenterprises.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN ENTERTAINMENT TOBACCO SPECIALTY CONSUMER GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT RETAIL WOMEN SENIORS ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE HEALTH

SOURCE: The Cake House

PUB: 08/27/2021 08:42 PM/DISC: 08/27/2021 08:42 PM

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

559K+
Followers
308K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tch#Vista#The City Council#The Cake House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

West Valley Life Enrichment Program to host open house

What: West Valley Life Enrichment Day program open house. Where: Church at Cactus, 8133 W. Cactus Road, Peoria. Benevilla’s West Valley Life Enrichment Day program will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Church at Cactus, 8133 W. Cactus Road, Peoria. One of...
Tomball, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Mercy House Global to hold grand re-opening at Tomball location

TOMBALL, TX -- Mercy House Global will host a grand re-opening for its Tomball retail location on Saturday, September 18, from 9 am to 4 pm. The nonprofit retailer will be offering giveaways, discounts, and $10 shawarma plates at 418 W. Main Street. Customers can enter to win a candle-making class for ten guests, a year’s worth of flowers from Bramble and Bee, and a Main Street Tomball gift basket worth $500.
Businesskniakrls.com

Vermeer To Host Plant 7 Community Open House

Vermeer Corporation is hosting a community open house of the new Plant 7 facility. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Following the loss of more than 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space during the EF3 tornado that hit Vermeer Corporation on July 19, 2018, President and CEO Jason Andringa promised they would rebuild and that they’d come back stronger than ever. The building has nearly 500,000 square feet of added manufacturing space, including 100,000 square feet specifically for painting machines their iconic yellow color.
Wildomar, CABenzinga

The Cake House Announces Its Flagship Store Will Open Friday in Wildomar

The Cake House, a premier veteran-owned cannabis dispensary, announced today it will be opening its flagship store in Wildomar, California. The 2,100-square-foot store, which will be located at 32475 Clinton Keith Road, on the corner of Clinton Keith Road and Palomar Street in Bear Valley Plaza, will employ a staff of over 25 industry professionals. All new customers receive 30% off their first purchase. Honoring those who have served in the military, all veterans receive 20% Discount, and all Seniors 65 and older receive a 10% Discount.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

City to Host ‘Open House’ for La Pata Lot Development

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Butler County, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Wildbird Recovery to host open house, migration festival

MIDDLESEX TWP — On Saturday, Wildbird Recovery at Stormy Oaks Nature Conservancy will open its grounds to those who contributed to a fundraiser for a now-completed aviary enclosure. “We've been collecting money for our new aviary enclosure as well as spreading awareness for International Turkey Vulture Day (which also is...
Educationnewbernnow.com

EWN Hosts Open House Information & Education Series

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) will be hosting a monthly open house briefing for regional businesses and organizations geared toward explaining the process of restoring and growing air service for eastern North Carolina. During the Information & Education Series, detailed and informative topics include looking at the airport’s finances, construction...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Family Central to host grand opening celebration next week

HOLLAND — A new downtown retailer will host its grand opening celebration Thursday, Sept. 2. Family Central, owned by evangelical nonprofit Focus on the Family, will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony and official remarks around 4 p.m. Focus on the Family President and CEO Jim Daly will attend, along...
Carlsbad, CAcarlsbadca.gov

Buena Vista Reservoir Park now open

The City of Carlsbad officially opened its newest park Friday, a 3-acre spot in northwest Carlsbad with ocean views, a playground, wide grassy hills and more than 30 species of native plants. Buena Vista Reservoir Park was built at the site of a former water reservoir that neighbors long hoped could be repurposed for a neighborhood gathering place.
Housinghoumatimes.com

START Corp. Celebrates Grand Opening of Wren Way Supportive Housing

START Corp. celebrated the grand opening of Wren Way Supportive Housing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Wren Way Supportive Housing serves individuals that have a serious or persistent mental illness. The residents need additional staffing support and need additional life-training skills in order to be able to transition to an independent lifestyle. Each unit has two beds, one bathroom, and one kitchen, where the stoves are only turned on for use when residents are functioning at a high level. The rooms are designed for double occupancy; however, it is currently only single occupancy due to COVID. As soon as residents can get tested and vaccinated, it will be transitioned into double occupancy once again. The resident housing provides 24/7 care and support for the residents. They also provide transportation to appointments and any support they may need in order to make them feel like they can function.
Springfield, ILwnns.com

Oak Ridge Cemetery to Host Two Open Houses

Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s Oak Ridge Cemetery is inviting the community to one of its two upcoming open houses, as a way for individuals to engage in conversation and have their questions answered about pre-need planning. The first open house is on Wednesday, August 25 from 11:00...
Lincoln City, ORThe News Guard

Oceanlake Vet Clinic to host open house

From the time the location was selected to opening day, it was a three year project for Dr. Jen Malter to create a pet clinic that is animal friendly, owner friendly and employee friendly. On August 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. she welcomes the community to visit their open house.
Reads Landing, MNPost-Bulletin

Area briefs: Historic Reads Landing Schoolhouse to host open house Sept. 26

READS LANDING — The Wabasha County Historical Society will host an open house to celebrate the oldest brick schoolhouse in Minnesota. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Reads Landing Schoolhouse – now in its 151st year; last year's celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the historical society will welcome guests from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy