US Car & Truck Rental Revenues to Return to Growth as Consumer, Business Travel Rebounds

Nominal revenues generated by the US car and truck rental industry are expected to see annual growth of 11% through 2025 from a depressed base in 2020, according to Car & Truck Rental: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Excluding the anomalous year 2020, revenues are projected to increase 2.1% per year from 2019 through 2025. Ongoing increases in disposable personal income levels and consumer willingness to spend on recreation services such as travel and vacation experiences will drive growth, as will the return of travel for business purposes. Car and truck rental services will continue to face competition from ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft, traditional taxi services, and other public transport providers.