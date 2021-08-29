Cancel
Wabasso, MN

Small town applauded for dollar store pushback

 5 days ago

I applaud the efforts of tiny Wabasso, Minn. (pop. 765), to push back against Dollar General and the corporate assault which threatens the viability of small towns, including my hometown of Blooming Prairie, Minn. (pop. 1,916). The long, enduring fight to force corporate restructuring of rural America started years ago — one corporate factory farm at a time. I should know — our family farm in rural Dodge County is surrounded by 11 swine factory farms in a 3-mile radius. The act of forcing factory farms into rural areas is part of the coordinated, deliberate and intentional corporate effort to force corporatization of rural areas and secure a new corporate order. In the process, farm families have been pushed off the land, hollowing out neighboring small towns desperate to survive.

