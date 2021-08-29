Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

