These 3 Books Are Perfect For Your Back-To-Middle-Schooler

That Great Male Authors require long periods of uninterrupted seclusion to think and write is a literary-world given rarely questioned. The one I think of most is J.D. Salinger, who built a cabin in the woods a quarter mile from his house to have a quiet place to work away from his family. A sacred workspace is a perfectly reasonable request; many writers continue to favor the remote cabin or backyard shed as the perfect environment in which to produce their best work. The problem is that Salinger used the cabin to avoid all his other responsibilities. He stayed there for weeks at a time, leaving his wife to raise their two young children alone. But she also had to take care of him, bringing him sandwiches so he didn’t starve.