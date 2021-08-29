Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

FALA CHEN: (As Li) The 10 rings are stronger than anything in your universe. MONDELLO: Turns out collecting the rings isn't the point. They've been in the family for generations - well, one thousand-year generation, but we'll get to that. Anyway, pals Shaun and Katy, who park cars at a swanky hotel in San Francisco, clown around enough at the start to make you forget all about rings until on a city bus, some guys pick a fight.