5 Movies Like Really Love You Must See

From the long-awaited return of James Bond to ‘Dune’, here are the must-see releases from now until Christmas. Depending on where you are, summer is ending – or about to begin. Or, if you’re in Britain, neither. Whatever hemisphere you call your own, though, there are plenty of big new films to get excited about over the months ahead. Expect to see big franchise flicks (No Time to Die), cool docs, smaller indies and the kind of unexpected gems that tend to emerge in the run-up to awards season. But what will be this year’s Parasite? And what will kill it at the box office?