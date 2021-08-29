Can my brother sign over his parental rights to me for his daughter?

My daughters hated it when I said, “Make good choices” when they were teenagers. My words are back to haunt me. I got scolded by my daughters. At family dinner a few weeks ago, I made the mistake of dreaming aloud about a few open water swims I have my sights set on for future goals. My youngest daughter immediately burst into reprimanding me. With a stern tone in her voice, she asked me if I hadn’t learned anything from my husband’s recent ambulance ride two-thirds of the way through an Ironman Triathlon. We all witnessed the scary episode, complete with medics treating him for dehydration and electrolyte imbalances as he lay flat on his back on 41st and Riverside. It left us all shaken. I assured her I would always keep safety foremost on my mind, but I would continue to seek adventures. I’m in my sixties, and although the sands of time are moving swifter, I am nowhere near ready for the rocking chair.