Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Can my brother sign over his parental rights to me for his daughter?

By Asked in Pueblo, CO
avvo.com
 6 days ago

You could look into guardianship through the probate courts (versus the domestic relations courts, which is what we are talking about here). https://www.courts.state.co.us/Self_Help/minorguardianship/. Do speak with someone about what it means, however. Best of luck. In addition to Avvo's disclaimer, this advice should not be construed to create an attorney-client...

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.
Relationship Advicetulsakids.com

Role Reversal: When Did my Daughters Become the Bosses of Me?

My daughters hated it when I said, “Make good choices” when they were teenagers. My words are back to haunt me. I got scolded by my daughters. At family dinner a few weeks ago, I made the mistake of dreaming aloud about a few open water swims I have my sights set on for future goals. My youngest daughter immediately burst into reprimanding me. With a stern tone in her voice, she asked me if I hadn’t learned anything from my husband’s recent ambulance ride two-thirds of the way through an Ironman Triathlon. We all witnessed the scary episode, complete with medics treating him for dehydration and electrolyte imbalances as he lay flat on his back on 41st and Riverside. It left us all shaken. I assured her I would always keep safety foremost on my mind, but I would continue to seek adventures. I’m in my sixties, and although the sands of time are moving swifter, I am nowhere near ready for the rocking chair.
El Cajon, CAarcamax.com

For an Afghan father, escape was his gift to his daughters

EL CAJON, Calif. — Sayed Omer Sadat imagines the world his daughters would have inherited had the family not escaped from Afghanistan. He thinks of 11-year-old Asma, who he dreams will one day become a doctor. Of 6-year-old Aqsa, who loves lipstick and eye shadow and could one day be a makeup artist. Of 9-year-old Gulsom, who can’t talk and relies completely on her father and mother.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Relationship AdviceInternational Business Times

Woman Who Tricked 8 Men Into Marrying Her In 4 Years Tests HIV Positive

A woman in India, who married eight men in four years, tested HIV positive after she was arrested Wednesday for duping all of them. The police in the northern state of Punjab took four individuals into custody for duping people on the pretext of marriage. Among them was a 30-year-old woman, who confessed to marrying eight men in four years.
Relationship AdviceCheezBurger

Woman Gets Even With Cheating Boyfriend Through Master Manipulation

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned...especially when this woman, in particular, is taking care of your dog while her boyfriend is off banging some other woman. As they say, paybacks are a bitch, and that was certainly the case in this Sexcapade scenario when this unlucky lady just so happened to come across some incriminating evidence on her ex's iPad and use his furry best friend - and his beautiful high-ride apartment - as a way to get even. If you or anyone you know has a bad/funny/cringe-worthy story about an interesting sexual experience, please make sure to do your part and share it with the universe right here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy