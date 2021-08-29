Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills: 4 players who stood out against the Green Bay Packers

By Brandon Croce
buffalowdown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the four Buffalo Bills who stood out the most against the Green Bay Packers. It was another impressive game for the Buffalo Bills as they came away with a 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The win, or the fact that the Bills finished 3-0 this preseason, may not mean much for the season. However, the performances of some players on Saturday could have an impact on the role they have with the team this season or if they are even with the Buffalo Bills this season.

buffalowdown.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 things to watch for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2021 season with a road showdown versus the New Orleans Saints. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the game is unexpected to be played in New Orleans, as the NFL continues to determine a location. Regardless of where the teams play, it will be Aaron Rodgers against Jameis Winston at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers waive quarterback, sign cornerback

The Green Bay Packers made a roster move on Friday, waiving quarterback Jake Dolegala as they continue to cut the roster down to 53 by the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline. Per Pro Football Talk, Dolegala was in his second stint with the Packers this offseason. He signed with the team in June and was waived just before the start of training camp.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says recent conversations with Aaron Rodgers have been 'excellent'

Green Bay Packers fans are probably still exhaling after having to hold their breath for months this offseason when it came to the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly requested a change of scenery this offseason, and even considered retirement at one point. The team was able to bring him back by redoing his contract and making several concessions -- including that they would revisit his situation at the end of the year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers will have to wait a little bit longer to have standout left tackle David Bakhtiari back protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bakhtiari will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The two-time first-team All-Pro will have to miss the Packers’ first six games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy