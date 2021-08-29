Cancel
MLB

Cubs 2021 Rule 5 Draft & Minor League Free-Agent Watch List

By The Cub Reporter (TCR)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs things stand right now... 60 Cubs minor leaguers are eligible for selection in the December 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and 45 Cubs minor leaguers (30 post-2021 6YFA and 15 2021 second-contract players) are eligible to be declared MLB Rule 9 (formerly known as MLB Rule 55) minor league free-agents at 5 PM Eastern on the 5th day after the final game of the 2021 World Series (or at 5 PM Eastern on October 15th if the 2021 World Series is cancelled).

Nick Martini
