OK. So we have six games this month. Drew recently suggested that we need 10-12 points to have a realistic shot at the playoffs. Given absences for international matches, I’m hoping for eight. But that said, we need at least a draw from this match. Real Salt Lake enters this match with a record of 7W-6D-8L – good for 27 points and 7th place in the West: three points ahead of FC Dallas with a game in hand. Their current trajectory, however, is downward.