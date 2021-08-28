Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 5a Follows Its Predecessor In Phrases of Repaiarbility, Reveals Teardown Video

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle just lately launched its newest mid-range smartphone which is fairly much like the Pixel 4a. Whereas the Google Pixel 5a shares the identical design and elements, it will be equally arduous to restore for those who injury it. To bolster the claims, a brand new teardown video of the Google Pixel 5a has been shared on-line. The video reveals that the Pixel 5a shares the identical DNA as that of its predecessor in the case of repairability.

gamepolar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Teardown#T4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Google Pixel 5a vs. Pixel 4a 5G: Spot the difference

The Google Pixel 5a is here. The successor to the Google Pixel 4a 5G, it takes the latter’s best features and adds a number of modest yet welcome improvements. This includes an official water-resistance rating, a bigger battery, and a slightly expanded display. However, are these enhancements enough to make the 5a a better all-around smartphone than the 4a 5G? Is it worth upgrade to if you already own the older phone?
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google confirms the Pixel 5a is predictably replacing the Pixel 5, 4a 5G as both devices are discontinued

This comes a few days after the Pixel 5a was announced. The Pixel 4a will remain available for the time being. In a move that was expected, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been discontinued. The Google Pixel 5a was announced earlier this week and will replace both handsets in the company's current lineup of devices. As an alternative for those who want one of the best cheap Android phones, the standard Pixel 4a will remain available from Google and other retailers.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google discontinues the Pixel 5 right after the Pixel 5a launch

Google making two smartphone announcements two weeks apart is as rare as it gets, but that’s exactly what happened this month. In the first week, Google gave us a surprising preview of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series, and this week, the company announced the much-awaited Pixel 5a. While the Pixel 6 series won’t be available until this fall, the Pixel 5a is already on sale — available unlocked from the Google Store at $449. But it looks like the other Pixel models — namely the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 — won’t remain on sale alongside the Pixel 5a 5G.
NFLAndroid Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Google Pixel 5

This time around, we’re comparing the Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Google Pixel 5. The Pixel 5a 5G is Google’s latest smartphone. It is the company’s new mid-range offering, while the Pixel 5 was the most powerful handset Google released last year. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro flagships are coming this year, but they’re still not out. Those two phones are expected to arrive in the fall. The Pixel 5a 5G vs Pixel 5 comparison makes sense in more ways than one, even if we consider the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
Cell Phoneswashingtonnewsday.com

Google Pixel 5a 5G Review: A 5G Phone for Everyone?

Google Pixel 5a 5G Review: A 5G Phone for Everyone?. The Pixel 5a is a smartphone from Google. With 5G, you’ll feel like you’re wearing your most worn-in, comfortable pair of shoes. It’s not glamorous, and no one will stop you to inquire about it, but once you switch it on and sync your data, you’re done fiddling with it. Although technology aficionados may be upset that there isn’t much to learn about this phone after a few minutes with it, the great majority of people will like how it blends into the background and does exactly what they need a phone to do.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

The new Google Pixel 5a 5G may have a pesky performance issue

Google released the Pixel 5a earlier this week. As is becoming typical of the company's releases, the new mid-range phone appears to be plagued by an issue that's unlikely to thrill enthusiasts. As revealed by Android Police, the Google Pixel 5a has an issue with overheating. The Snapdragon 765G-powered phone...
Cell PhonesCNET

Pixel 6 is coming, but maybe you should buy a Google Pixel 3, 4, 5 or 5A now

Recently, I faced a dilemma. My Google Pixel 3 XL was on its last legs. Its battery was a pale shadow of its former self. Its USB-C port failed to carry a charge half the time. Both sides of the phone, screen and glass back, were a spiderwebbed mess of cracks and chips. And according to Google, the phone wouldn't be guaranteed any more Android updates after this October. I needed a new phone, pronto.
TechnologyDigital Trends

The best Google Pixel 5a cases and covers

Looking for a midrange phone with a solid battery life and excellent camera skills? Google’s Pixel A range has been a strong contender for the best cheap phone since it was introduced with the Pixel 3a line, and that proud heritage has continued with the Pixel 5a. Showcasing Google’s exceptional skill at crafting camera software, the Pixel 5a is a 5G-equipped camera snapper that costs just $449.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G already end of life following the launch of the Pixel 5a 5G

Google has dropped the axe on both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 models. The US Google Store currently shows both devices as being sold out with the company advising The Verge that the devices will still be available through other retailers while existing inventory lasts. Availability of both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 through the official Google Store varies in other markets where they have been sold.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a have been discontinued to make way for the Google Pixel 5a 5G

The latest Google Pixel 5a launched just a couple of days ago. It looks just like the Google Pixel 4a. It packs almost everything in the Pixel 5, so there’s really no need to have three devices in the market when the latter can easily dissuade anyone from buying the previous models. Now, Google may have also figured this out, as the company has confirmed that the Pixel 5a will replace both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

You told us: Most of you think the Google Pixel 5a is hot

The Google Pixel 5a‘s arrival might have been dulled by the early Google Pixel 6 series reveal. The mid-range phone packs plenty of improvements over its predecessor. But while it seems a balanced prospect on paper, is the Pixel 5a hot?. We posed this to our readers in a recent...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google releases a much improved TV ad for the Pixel 5a 5G

When Google introduced the Pixel 5a 5G, the very first television commercial for the phone was a mess. With music playing in the background, Google showed us a collection of out-of-focus pastel colors interspersed with images of the phone's newly textured power button and other parts of the handset. Not a word was spoken so the phone's features were not mentioned.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Grab Google Pixel 5a Factory Images and Save Your Phone

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google launched the Pixel 5a a little over a week ago and has now posted the factory image and OTA files for it. While not an update, these files could come in handy should you be the tinkering type, do something to break your phone’s software, and need to get it back to normal.
Cell Phonesthurrott.com

Google Pixel 5a with 5G First Impressions

What does $449 of familiarity look like? Well, if you’ve owned a Pixel 4a or a Pixel 4a with 5G—especially the latter—then it looks an awful lot like the Pixel 5a with 5G. And … that’s OK, of course. Google can and should update its affordable A-series handset family each year, since it’s been so successful in the past. And now it has done so, with the Pixel 5a with 5G.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

What colors does the Google Pixel 5a come in?

The Google Pixel 5a is here. Part of the company’s A-series, the new smartphone is targeted at mid-range consumers. Although it improves on the Pixel 4a on the camera and processor fronts, the Pixel 5a is largely in line with the Pixel 5. If you’re planning to buy the Pixel 5a, you may be wondering about its color options. Google is offering just one color for the Pixel 5a — Mostly Black.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Best Google Pixel 5a deals: Where to buy the new Pixel phone?

Google’s smartphone strategy has been all over the place in the last few years. From premium flagships to mid-range phones, the company has tried it all. As it returns to the premium segment with the launch of the Pixel 6 series later this year, it’s continuing the A-series for mid-range consumers. In the same lineup, it has now unveiled the new Pixel 5a. The 5a succeeds the Pixel 4a from last year, but it’s getting a very limited release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy