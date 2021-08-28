A Small Proportion of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Professional Fashions Going through Sound Points As a result of Failing Element

Did you know that your iPhone can announce the calls you receive so that you don’t have to see the phone, or take it out of your pocket to know who’s calling? That’s right, with this feature enabled, Siri will speak the name of the person calling you out loud, so you will know exactly who is calling. And you can even configure Announce Calls so that it’s enabled all the time, only when connected to headphones, or when connected to a car with CarPlay.