Microsoft to Relax Windows 11 Requirements!

With Microsoft likely set to imminently confirm the upcoming release date of Windows 11, while there is certainly a lot of excitement building around the new operating system, it’s hard to deny that its rather terse system requirements will be leaving a lot of people (and systems) behind. – Following an official update, however, fresh information is suggesting that Microsoft is set to confirm a new version of Windows 11 that should, by and large, run on practically anything! – With though, as you might expect, a few caveats throw into the mix.