Dry and hot Sunday and Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday

High pressure located off the Carolina and Georgia coastline has moved closer inland. This will limit our rain chances through Sunday and Monday.

Without the rain and cloud coverage, temperatures will easily rise into the low 90s with heat indices at or near the triple digits.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Ida has quickly strengthened into a strong category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. This is just 7 mph shy of category 5 strength. Ida will make landfall a major hurricane this afternoon in near New Orleans.

As Ida turns east through Monday and Tuesday, we could see some impacts from the outer rain bands.

Currently, we are in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms throughout most of Central Georgia. We have the potential to see some brief, spin-up tornadoes, gusty winds and heavy rain starting Tuesday late morning and early afternoon through Tuesday evening.

There could be some good news behind the remnants of Ida. On the back side of tropical systems, there is something called subsiding or sinking air. This could leave us with some lower humidity and smaller rain chances by the end of next week!

By the end of the next seven days, we could pick up half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain with locally heavy amounts possible under heavier downpours. Only some of that would be related to Ida.

7-Day Forecast

