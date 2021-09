Jessica Pegula, a Buffalo native and the No. 25-ranked women’s professional tennis player, will be the featured instructor at the Houghton College Tennis Clinic on Sept. 13. The format will include instructional sessions led by Pegula, Houghton tennis coach Zach Shilvock and current Houghton players, followed by a presentation, advice and a question-and-answer session with Pegula, who advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a win on Thursday. The day will conclude with an exhibition match between Pegula and Shilvock and an opportunity for some clinic participants to hit against Pegula.