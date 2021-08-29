'IdeaBounce' networking event and pitch competition coming up in September at Jacoby
Local entrepreneurs and business owners, and those in the earliest stages of developing their business idea, are invited to a pitch competition and networking event to be held at the Jacoby Arts Center next month. IdeaBounce is an event for sharing ideas and making connections. Those in attendance can pitch their idea, no matter how “half-baked”, get feedback on it, make connections, and win cash prizes.www.advantagenews.com
