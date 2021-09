MOUNT PLEASANT – The first phase of restoring Lamparek Creek – a Lake Michigan tributary impaired by stormwater pollutants – is now underway here. The project is a joint initiative of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN), the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County. It will eventually restore the creek, which is currently a drainage ditch, into a living river and create a public, environmental corridor that connects with the restored North Branch of the Pike River. The $280,000 project is being funded by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 319-program.