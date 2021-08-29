Death Stranding 2 negotiations are on between Sony and Kojima, suggests Norman Reedus
The actor Norman Reedus, who plays main character Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, has suggested that Death Stranding 2 is happening. According to Norman Reedus, the sequel is currently in a negotiation stage between game director Hideo Kojima and Sony. This information came via AdoroCinema, a sister site of IGN Brazil, where reporter Vitoria Pratini asked about a sequel during a round table for the new season of The Walking Dead. Norman Reedus said, “I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding. [The game] is in negotiations now. So… Yay!”www.thesixthaxis.com
Comments / 0