Death Stranding 2 negotiations are on between Sony and Kojima, suggests Norman Reedus

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actor Norman Reedus, who plays main character Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, has suggested that Death Stranding 2 is happening. According to Norman Reedus, the sequel is currently in a negotiation stage between game director Hideo Kojima and Sony. This information came via AdoroCinema, a sister site of IGN Brazil, where reporter Vitoria Pratini asked about a sequel during a round table for the new season of The Walking Dead. Norman Reedus said, “I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding. [The game] is in negotiations now. So… Yay!”

