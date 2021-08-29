Cancel
Mental Health

Grammar Moses: If you're worried about your sanity, don't consult a grammar guy

By Jim Baumann
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes I get email that I feel is better suited for Judith Martin, Jeanne Phillips or Carolyn Hax. But will that stop me from stumbling through an answer? Heck no. "I really enjoy your column," Don Haraf's email began. "Maybe it's because I consider myself 'old school' when it comes to grammar. I need to vent that it irks me to no end when a television crew/panel of both sexes is referred to as 'guys' as in 'Thanks, guys' or 'Back to you, guys.' This is every day. I have even had to cringe when someone referred to an all-female contingent as 'guys.' I can't take it! Am I nuts?"

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy