Do.i have a case? And what can i go after them for if I do I'm broke so not sure I can afford an attorney even?

I was a merchandise manger for dollar tree. I had to.recurrently take.time off because my fiancee passed away in a accident and have to leave the state immediately I let them know what had happened and they were om with it supposedly well I returned to our district manager being there she had me. Follow her to the freight m and told me that I wasn't doing my job. Well our store was super short staffed and my store manager kept pulling me off my job to run a register so I couldn't and she got mad I defended myself . Told me that I have been replaced already and that I needed to transfer to another store well I just moved to Idaho from Oregon and after thinking about it all shift I couldn't transfer as there was no way for me to afford to after everything that had happened with my fiancee passing away. So I tried cailing and no one would answer the phone so I could find out when or where I needed to show up at the new store. Well I was told I was no longer employed by corporate because I quit which never happened. Can i sue them seeing as I had to move all the way back.to Oregon as I could. No longer pay rent. I was never written even and what can I sue4.