Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Jules Kounde to Chelsea 'Will Get Done' Before End of Transfer Window

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde's deal to Chelsea 'will get done', according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old all summer and are confident of getting their man.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the deal will happen before the end of the transfer window and it 'just depends on money'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dP0hv_0bgHHclo00
Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

It is believed that Sevilla have raised their asking price to £68.5 million for the French international.

The news comes following Kurt Zouma's £29.8 million transfer to West Ham United.

Zouma's departure opens up a space in the squad for another defender as Kounde appears to be Thomas Tuchel's number one target.

The La Liga club are getting their straight cash deal as Kounde is set to join the club in the next days and the Blues could look to pay Kounde's release clause ahead of the move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nhHw_0bgHHclo00
Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

It was previously reported that Sevilla are awaiting a 'convincing offer' from Chelsea and that this could arrive within the next few days ahead of Tuesday's transfer window deadline.

Kounde has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea so when a fee is agreed, the transfer should be finalised swiftly.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will pay Sevilla's asking price or attempt to negotiate a cheaper deal for the defender.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
272
Followers
2K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transfer Window#Sevilla#French#La Liga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea hopeful of Jules Kounde agreement

Chelsea remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde, as talks continue between the two clubs. Kounde has a release clause in his contract, and that is understood to have increased from £68m to £77m recently - although that is not a huge problem for Chelsea.
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea close to agreeing cut-price fee for Jules Kounde

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who will join the west London club for significantly less than his £90m release clause. The 22-year-old arrived in La Liga two years ago for a fee of €25m, and he has gone on to shine for the Nervionenses. His performances have seen him recognised at international level by France, and he has become one of the most coveted defenders across Europe.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea transfers: Zouma departure opens the door for Kounde

Chelsea has been hard at work this summer, even though many supporters will fail to realize this when viewing the club’s incomings. The word being tossed around most often throughout the last few months has been the polar opposite, outgoings. The Blues have focused a majority of their efforts on raising funds through exports. After all, it’s this money that helped pay for Romelu Lukaku’s record transfer already during the transfer window. The benefits aren’t solely financial either. Thomas Tuchel had 42 players at his disposal during one point in preseason, ridding the squad of a plethora of reserve players was always a necessity.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Sevilla expect Chelsea bid for Jules Kounde today

Sevilla expect Chelsea to bid for Jules Kounde today. ABC Seville says a number of manager Thomas Tuchel's current options - including Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen - have just one year remaining on their deals, meaning there could be changes on the horizon. Kounde has been the player most...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Mbappe to Real Madrid, Kounde to Chelsea and other transfer sagas to watch before deadline day

These are the last hours of the transfer market, the decisive and decisive ones. Many top clubs are still moving after the most unexpected surprise deal, Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United for €15million plus €8million add-ons to Juventus. An incredible turnaround that left Manchester City out of the race, for days in talks with agent Jorge Mendes. And now?
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea will make one final attempt to sign Jules Kounde

This morning it was reported by multiple reliable sources that Chelsea were stalling in their attempts to sign Sevilla defender, Jules Kounde. David Ornstein of The Athletic ran the story first and suggested that the Spanish club have moved the goal posts on the fee after verbally agreeing it with Chelsea some days back now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy