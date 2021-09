The closest approximations to eternal toddlers in our society may be government officials told there are limits on the extent to which they can screw with human lives. They rant, they pout, and sometimes they even vow to poke and prod others anyway, daring anybody to make them stop. The distilled essence of a thwarted brat was on prominent display last week when New York City's mayor raged at the United States Supreme Court for daring to say that, even during a time of perceived crisis, a government agency can't unilaterally let people squat on private property.