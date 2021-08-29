Lamar Jackson Was ‘Like A Cheerleader’ Watching Backup Tyler Huntley’s 5-TD Performance
Tyler Huntley was a college free agent out of Utah, signed by the Baltimore Ravens, and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, sitting behind quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, and Trace McSorley. With Griffin now gone, and McSorley currently injured, he was already a lock to make the initial 53-man roster, before balling out last night in the Ravens’ 20th consecutive preseason victory.www.chatsports.com
