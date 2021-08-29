Rachael Leigh Cook never cared about Hollywood

Rachael Leigh Cook is having one of those strange full circle moments appearing as the mother of Addison Rae's influencer in He's All That, the new gender swapped remake of Cook's hit movie She's All That, which she starred in alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. back in 1999. While she was a little dubious about appearing in the teen comedy remake, as a 41-year-old with a whole strings of projects now behind her, she revealed in an interview recently that despite appearing in some very well remembered classics of the later '90s and early 2000s, there was one movie she turned down which she very quickly realized was a mistake. And that was taking the part of Rogue in X-Men.