Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.