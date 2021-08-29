Cancel
The US delves into the pain inflicted on Indigenous communities through boarding schools

Derrick
 5 days ago

Ground-penetrating radar this year revealed hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools in Canada. The harrowing discovery — remnants of a government policy that sought to eradicate Indigenous cultures by separating an estimated 150,000 children from their families from the 19th century through the 1990s — prompted reaction from religious leaders and public officials worldwide.

Mental HealthCumberland County Sentinel

Help sought for Indigenous school survivors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some members of Congress want to ensure that protections are put in place to address ongoing trauma as more information comes to light about the history of Indigenous boarding schools in the United States. A group of 21 Democratic lawmakers representing states stretching from the Southwest to...
Educationnewscenter1.tv

US boarding school review prompts calls for trauma support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of Congress want protections put in place to address ongoing intergenerational trauma as more information comes to light about the troubled history of Indigenous boarding schools in the United States. A group of 21 Democrats sent a letter last week to the Indian Health...
