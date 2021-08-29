The US delves into the pain inflicted on Indigenous communities through boarding schools
Ground-penetrating radar this year revealed hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools in Canada. The harrowing discovery — remnants of a government policy that sought to eradicate Indigenous cultures by separating an estimated 150,000 children from their families from the 19th century through the 1990s — prompted reaction from religious leaders and public officials worldwide.www.thederrick.com
