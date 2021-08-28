Registration open for South Suburban College’s free ESL and high school equivalency courses

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (August 28, 2021) – South Suburban College’s Adult Education Department offers a wide range of free opportunities for adults to build the basic skills required for success this fall. Registration and the required Placement Test for the free High School Equivalency (HSE) and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs are by appointment only on August 30 or September 1, 7, 8, and 9, at either 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. Prospective students should register for HSE at (708) 596-2000, ext. 2475 or 2411, or for ESL at ext. 2410, or ext. 2408 for Spanish. A mask must be worn at all times during the testing/registration process.