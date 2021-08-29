Cancel
Environment

4WARN Forecast: Heavy Rain & Isolated Severe Weather Expected from Ida

By Dan Thomas
WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article4WARN Weather Alert: Remnants of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid State Monday night through Tuesday bringing heavy rain and the potential for isolated tornadoes. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Middle Tennessee from 7pm Monday, continuing through Tuesday. Overnight, isolated showers will come to an end....

