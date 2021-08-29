4WARN Forecast: Heavy Rain & Isolated Severe Weather Expected from Ida

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alfalfa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ALFALFA COUNTY At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lambert, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Jet, Great Salt Plains Lake and Ingersoll. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH