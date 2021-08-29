OCTC receives $593,464 NSF grant to develop VR training
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Owensboro Community and Technical College has received a $593,464 grant award from the National Science Foundation to develop a virtual reality training application for advanced manufacturing. The project titled “Strengthening the Industry 4.0 Workforce through Virtual Reality Training” focuses on developing multi-skilled technicians with the industry 4.0 skills needed to increase efficiency and profitability for today’s manufacturers.ocmonitor.com
