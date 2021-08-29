Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

OCTC receives $593,464 NSF grant to develop VR training

ocmonitor.com
 5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Owensboro Community and Technical College has received a $593,464 grant award from the National Science Foundation to develop a virtual reality training application for advanced manufacturing. The project titled “Strengthening the Industry 4.0 Workforce through Virtual Reality Training” focuses on developing multi-skilled technicians with the industry 4.0 skills needed to increase efficiency and profitability for today’s manufacturers.

ocmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Michigan State
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Education
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsf#Octc#Nsf#Amtec#Zspace#Talent Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy