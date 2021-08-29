Cancel
SIM Swapping Is a Growing Cyber Threat — Here’s Help

By GovTech, August 29, 2021
securityboulevard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CNBC story last week led with this headline: “Coinbase slammed for what users say is terrible customer service after hackers drain their accounts.”. Here’s an excerpt: “For Tanja Vidovic, it was a moment of panic: She had received a series of alerts about someone changing access to her cryptocurrency account. And she realized, as she stared at her computer screen, that nearly all of her $168,000 in holdings was gone — vanished before her eyes. …

