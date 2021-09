Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings on September 19 as we look at the team changes and complete new schedule download for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. After a pause, mid-way in the tournament, the second leg of IPL 2021 scheduled in UAE shall take place from September 19 to October 15, 2021. Deviating from the previous schedule, the tournament shall continue with the blockbuster El-Clasico match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.