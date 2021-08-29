Love Island's Liberty Poole on what really happened with her and Hugo Hammond
Former Love Islander Liberty Poole has spilled the tea on what really went down with Hugo Hammond after he suggested she'd pulled him for a flirty chat in the villa. To recap, after being dumped from the show, Hugo took to TikTok to claim that producers had cut a secret chat he had with Liberty. In the clip, he said: "When Lib pulls you for chats after Jakey wanted to get to know Millie but the show didn’t air it to protect Jiberty."www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0