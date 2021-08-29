Love Island's Liberty Poole on what really happened with her and Hugo Hammond

If, like me, you’ve inadvertently become accidentally a little obsessed with Love Island this year (said in an “I’m obsessed!” voice like Chloe’s) then you’ll have cancelled all plans for tonight to watch the final. But you didn’t have to. In fact, you don’t even need to watch it at all. Why? Because we already know who’s won. Hear me out. This year’s finalists may have been announced as Liam and Millie (we await their Gavin and Stacey spin-off, sans James Corden, hopefully); Kaz and Tyler (proof that gods walk among us in human form); Faye and Teddy (couple...